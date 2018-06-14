What does one word matter? Doctoral women on twitter.

A few days ago Dr Fern Riddell, a historian (who, like me, works on sex and gender), was involved in a nasty twitter conversation with a man who poured scorn on her expertise and – gasp! – what he considered to be her arrogance in defending her qualifications. In response to her refusal to be patronised, storms of women academics have been changing their twitter handles to include ‘Dr’. The negative responses are predictable. What does one word matter? What do these women think they’re proving to anyone? Who cares how you talk about yourself? And so on.
For a lot of women academics I know, Riddell’s is a familiar story. Outside academia, ‘Dr’ is a man. Despite the fact that increasing numbers of women are going into medicine, ‘Dr’ is also a medic. Academic woman come in for a double dose of slapdown for advertising their qualifications as a result, and the scaremongering hits in at full force. Use ‘Dr’ on your passport? You’ll endanger the lives of millions as you are forced, coerced, into performing an emergency tracheostomy in a Boeing 747, since your doctorate almost certainly required the removal of your common sense and your ability to say ‘no, I’m not a medic’. Other academics – I leave you to guess their typical gender – will tell you condescendingly that they have no need to use ‘Dr’ with their students. I prefer to be Dave. They respect me just the same, and by the way, did you see how my teaching evaluations didn’t contain a single comment on my clothing or my tits? Amazing. A woman who pretends to academic expertise is presumed to be overreaching or posturing, and if she points to her qualifications, she’s insecurely boasting.
I grew up with parents who both had doctorates. My father used his. My mother didn’t – except on her child benefit book, because she’d got so bloody fed up with people patronising her on the assumption that being pregnant makes you really, really stupid. I later found out that it’s pretty common for women with doctorates not to use the title, especially if they’re not working in academia (and, of course, far more women than men are being pushed out of academia). So, when I got mine, I used it: I went to the bank; I put it on my work email signature; I ticked boxes and filled in forms with it. But I didn’t put it on my twitter handle. And, like Cinderella at midnight, I retreated nervously from the idea of using it beyond the magic circle of inner-city Cambridge.
A couple of months ago, I moved from Cambridge to rural Yorkshire, with my partner and our daughter; at the same time – inevitably – I went from being Dr Allen who works at Cambridge University to being Dr Allen, excuse me, is he there, or could you take this parcel in for him? I can see that it could be arrogant – and it’s certainly unwise – to have too much of your sense of self bound up with where you work and what you call yourself. But, for me as for an awful lot of women, it’s a real issue. A lot of us won’t get permanent academic jobs – we’ll find other things; we’ll decide to take it slowly; we’ll go part time, and for most of us it will be fine, but it will also be a much commoner experience for us than for our male peers. A lot of us will write theses, but we won’t write the books that could have come from those theses. A lot of us will write a first book, but not a second book. You might say it doesn’t matter. I certainly won’t pretend I’ve got something tucked away in a drawer that’s going to change the state of the cosmos or cure a rare disease. But, it’s still a loss, and a loss I’m very conscious of at the moment, as I wait in vain for someone to publish that brilliant paper I need to cite for my book, only to discover she gave up on academia after that conference, or check to see if someone else ever got their thesis off the ‘forthcoming, CUP’ lists only to find she’s taken a career change. These are literal ways in which female academic expertise is lost or removed from circulation; effort wasted. For me, using my title – on twitter, on everything else – currently feels a bit like an act of faith, a promise to myself to keep my work from being erased, to keep on going against the nagging worries about academic career safety and its gendered challenges.
As I’m writing this, I’m revising chapter 4 of my forthcoming book. In it, the fantastic heroine Floripas – who shatters gender stereotypes across the board – offers a neat illustration of the power of describing your most forceful and expert self. In a coolly outrageous act of violence, Floripas breaks into a jail to free imprisoned knights, snatching up the metal bar holding the keys to the jail and braining the unfortunate jailor with his own property. Excusing her violence to her father, she calmly transforms this moment of impetuous rage into one of warrior-like decision, declaring: ‘I slew him with a mace’. I love this moment, not only because the narrator lets us glimpse how Floripas pictures herself, as she slams the keys into the jailor’s head, but also because the real weapon here is not the block of keys, nor the mace, but the word, which transforms a woman’s outburst into a warrior’s triumph. I don’t suggest we rise up, en masse, to club our opponents with whatever the twenty-first century digital-culture equivalent of a mace might be, but I do think we might stand to benefit from Floripas’ example, and to channel her as a woman never shy to represent herself as expert in a male-dominated sphere.
Thank you for this – it speaks so much to me at the moment. Just to add my voice, I have just withdrawn my candidature from a fellowship as I was shocked by the gender dynamics on the interview panel – seven men, three women, of which two were silent all the time and the other only asked one question… and I was called “Ms” instead of “Doctor” routinely. I just can’t cope with that, I thought (and also we didn’t agree on chronology and methodology). It’s a shame as the project was nice but I could not take it being patronised and demeaned by “grey gammon” men again.
Thank you! But, oh, that is awful! Yes, you definitely don’t want to work anyplace that would treat a candidate like that. Incredibly rude.
Both my parents have doctorates, also, and my mom made full professor before my dad, which he took as a point of pride, bless him, and I loved answering the phone when people asked, “Is Dr. W there?” and saying snarkily, “Which one?” Thanks for this fabulous post! xottf
Thank you! And, your mum and dad sound like good models. 😀
I think you are over reacting.
Excellent, excellent piece.
My daughter in law is a Dr. So is her husband, my son. I address the annual wedding anniversary card to Dr. H. H. & Dr. M. H-C (she uses both his and her surnames). I do it because I know how hard both of them worked to be called Dr. & I’m proud of them both.
I actually didn’t know this was happening. It is just awful
You do a great job here of showing how erasure happens, so quiet and effective.
I thought this had all been sorted out long ago. Neither myself or any of my peers with doctorates ever use the prefix ‘Dr’. In fact, when I lectured at a university, the terms Dr and Prof were used as a ‘put down’ – and meant the speaker didn’t think much of the recipient! Please, please, no more Drs!
It clearly hasn’t been sorted out long ago, or Dr Riddell wouldn’t have been required to defend her title.
I have a doctorate and agree
It continues to astound me that women are still treated as inferior to men in the 21st century. I share this as a reminder and to bring awareness.
This is twenty first century, if we are still doing the Tarzan-Jane thing then we are never going to be truly civilized. If it is a backwater country we would say they are not yet advanced but in a developed society we should stop thinking of male dominance in all fields so our ladies won’t be forced to keep defending their qualifications and be accused of pride.
If a man is well qualified, he is respected, why can’t a lady be respected too whatever her qualification may be?
