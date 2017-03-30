My daughter’s birth

This post is a bit different from my usual blogging, and it’s long, but I’m writing it because I think it’s important for the experiences I’m writing about to be discussed. Last Sunday morning – Mothering Sunday – my partner Emma gave birth to our baby daughter Elisabeth. Elisabeth is, of course, delightful and gorgeous, wise and mature beyond her years, judicious in her calculated emissions and possessed of a frown promising Socratean wisdom. I’m very proud of her, and of her mama, who was and is absolutely amazing.
However, they both had a rough ride to get here. Emma had a complicated pregnancy. Two sweeps failed to get her labour started, although they got her dilated to a centimetre, and on Thursday 23rd (her due date), she went in to hospital for medicated induction of labour. 48 hours of painful contractions later, she was still only just over a centimetre dilated. Her waters were broken and she was put on a drip to induce contractions. Several hours later she was still only just three centimetres. By Saturday night, she was in a lot of pain, and eventually had an epidural, which worked. She became fully dilated in a very short time, and by the early hours of Sunday morning she was in a lot of pain again, and ready to push. Emma pushed for an hour, but the baby was barely moving down the birth canal as she was lying back to back with Emma, with her head tilted at an angle. Meanwhile, Emma’s heart rate was regularly spiking into the dangerous range, and at one stage spiking higher than the baby’s heart rate. After an hour, it was found that Emma had a temperature, and because of the danger to the baby, we were told she had to deliver as soon as possible. After a failed forceps delivery, Emma had an emergency c section, and Elisabeth was delivered (wiggling and crying!) at 7.58 am, almost three days and 70 hours after induction of labour.
Initially, Elisabeth seemed fine, and Emma was in worse shape. Both were put on antibiotics for the presumed infection causing Emma’s temperature to rise, through cannulas in their hands. Soon, however, Elisabeth started struggling: she was failing to feed, and when she latched on to the breast she wasn’t strong enough to carry on sucking. She had swallowed a lot of amniotic fluid during the section and was constantly coughing and vomiting it up. Her crying was weak and she never really slept, although she closed her eyes a lot. Both she and Emma were monitored, with checks for different things every few hours or minutes. By Monday, Elisabeth was very sleepy, and refused to feed from breast, bottle, cup or even syringe, while Emma was finding it very hard to get a position to breast feed as she was in a lot of pain from her c section and forceps, and Elisabeth’s cannula in her hand was obviously also painful when she brushed up against Emma’s body. She kept trying to pull it out (succeeding twice), and had to have it re-inserted, which was difficult to see. At this point, Emma was on a cocktail of drugs including codeine and morphine, which was making her very anxious and managing her pain very unevenly. In the middle of the night, tests came backs showing Elisabeth’s viral count was abnormally high. She was taken for a lumbar puncture, where spinal fluid is taken with a needle, and we were warned she might have viral menigitis or a related infection. Over the next day, Elisabeth became worse, and had to be given a nasal tube to feed, although she was vomiting up a lot of her feeds. She became very sleepy and floppy. Her viral count had increased again, and she was put on more, stronger antibiotics.
We seem to have been lucky. Yesterday, Elisabeth became to improve. Some tests are back – some are not – but she seems to be getting much better. Today, she was able to cry (loudly!), and was much more alert and engaged, and she drank a good amount. Emma, who had been painfully expressing colostrum, got her milk in, and, amazingly, Elisabeth managed to go entirely onto breast feeding today. Around midday she pulled her own nasal tube out (!), but so far it hasn’t needed to be replaced as she hasn’t needed top-up feeds. She might be able to come home quite soon.
Most of what I’m describing here, though it’s horrible, is not ‘my’ experience alone. The labour isn’t my experience at all, and a huge number of people have got in touch to share stories of their experiences of difficult births and newborn baby illnesses, and to reassure us that we will soon forget quite how horrible and frightening all of this has been.
What I wanted to post about, though, is a slightly separate strand of experience. It’s, obviously, not the most traumatic part. But it is an experience which, unlike the complicated labour or Elisabeth’s illness, is one I’ve never read about. No one got in touch to share stories. But lots of women will have had this experience, and so I want to explain what happened, partly so women in my situation can be prepared, and partly because I think the medical professionals were saw were really completely unaware of what was going on.
Emma’s pregnancy gave both of us a tiny warning call about how most people interpret our relationship. Everyone was loudly surprised Emma was having a baby, not me. A pretty typical illustration of that attitude was our (lovely, and otherwise highly competent) fertility clinic, who made us fill in forms twice as they were sure we’d filled in the ‘wrong’ section for birth mother and partner, and then still managed to get confused about which of us planned to get pregnant and to run blood tests for the mother-to-be on my blood, not Emma’s. Responses from people we knew ranged from casual surprise to outright questioning, and even our midwife (again: otherwise lovely) thought it was perfectly ok to break off in the middle of our booking-in visit to ask why I hadn’t got pregnant. I will say, at this point, that while I know infertility and pregnancy loss attract insensitive comments across the board, I think people are particularly bad at assuming that, if you’re in a lesbian relationship and not pregnant, it must have been purely a fun choice you made.
These sorts of comments had made both of us very aware that 9 people out of 10 will assume I ought to be the pregnant and maternal partner, while Emma strikes them as less likely to want to be pregnant. So we had become a little used to misunderstandings. We thought we were prepared. We weren’t.
A basic issue was access. In the hospital where Emma gave birth, partners must leave the ward to go to the loo or to eat (food can be brought for labouring women, but if you want to bring your partner something at a different time of day, or to bring her drinks, you need to go to buy them). This means that when you come back to the ward, you press a buzzer and wait for someone to hear the buzzer, see you on the camera they have at reception, and ask you who you’re coming to see. Each time, I faced a barrage of questions and misunderstandings. No, you can’t come in, no visitors. Who are you? No, who are you? No, who are you coming to see? No, you can’t come to see your partner, he is not allowed in. No. Eventually, I would be let in. But, also, it was fairly clear that sometimes, whoever was watching the camera would see me (a woman) waiting at the door and simply not answer – I could tell this because several times, when I had been waiting, a man would turn up behind me, and the door would be buzzed open for him. Twice, a midwife came hurrying to intercept me at this point, insisting I wasn’t allowed in. The longest wait was nearly half an hour.
This was stressful, because I was genuinely worried about Emma while I was gone. She was very upset, in a lot of pain, and not remotely compos mentis because of the codeine and gas and air she had been given – and when Emma is in pain, she is often silent or incomprenhsible, so I needed to be there. I was also, of course, worried about missing the birth. As a result, I more or less stopped eating and drinking so that I could stay on the ward.
Throughout all of this time, new people – several midwives, doctors and nurses – came and went. Most of them wanted to know who I was, understandably. But many of them were not satisfied with a simple ‘who are you,’ and repeated questions. Some shut doors in my face; others refused to speak to me and spoke entirely and only to Emma, even when there were questions I could answer, and even when Emma actually asked them to ask me. This was important, because as the pain and contractions became stronger, Emma was finding it hard to talk and push.
Throughout Emma’s induction, we had been told that a c-section was a likely outcome. We’d known for a long time a section might be needed, as Emma’s sister had preeclampsia and had had to have one, and Emma was being monitored for the same condition. Each time, we discussed it and Emma told me she wanted to try for a vaginal birth, but knew it might not be possible. By the time Emma was in active labour, we were well aware it might come to a section. But when Emma had been pushing for an hour, a surgeon came to talk to her. He questioned me aggressively about who I was, and then spoke entirely to Emma (who was contracting every minute or so). She was finding it very hard to reply, and feels that he could have communicated much more clearly, as he constantly trailed off with statements such as ‘of course, vaginal birth is ideal …,’ without completing his sentence. At the same time, the midwife was telling Emma when to push, and Emma was asking him to stop talking so she could push instead of talking. He explained that he wanted to attempt a forceps delivery, but thought there were likely to be problems with that. He wanted her to sign consent to a forceps and episiotomy procedure and also to a c-section, so that if the forceps failed, the c-section could be done immediately. Emma asked if she could avoid the episiotomy and forceps, and have a c-section. This seemed reasonable, as we’d been given to understand the c-section had been an option for around 18 hours at this point, and Emma had been reassured by previous doctors that she could simply say yes, and they would do it. But this surgeon continued to insist that a c-section was, of course, not ideal, and vaginal delivery was ideal, and Emma needed to consent to both at the same time. Emma kept asking the midwife if she could push now. I could understand what she was saying, and attempted to explain it to him: that she wanted a section and not the forceps and episiotomy. He ignored me. Emma was coerced to sign the consent as we knew the baby was at risk if she did not deliver.
Emma was taken to theatre, and I was taken to the male partners’ room to be given some scrubs to wear. In theatre, the surgeon attempted to turn the baby with his hand. A colleague asked whether it was likely he could deliver using forceps. He replied ‘no, but the mother is very keen for a vaginal delivery’.
I was utterly shocked. I didn’t manage to say anything (this all happened very fast, and at this point I was very worried about Emma, who was seriously out of it, very scared and rambling, and very white with a racing heartbeat). The surgeon began the c-section. His phone alarm was going off; he asked his colleagues to ignore the music. Chattily, he asked Emma whether she’d had other surgery, as she had some scar tissue (Emma hasn’t had any surgery, and he had asked this already). Emma panicked, noticeably, but wasn’t really able to answer. He continued, casually, to advise her that she should really think about future pregnancies, and leave at least a year before conceiving again. (This advice isn’t stupid or wrong – and we did know already – but it was an utterly bizarre thing to say mid-procedure to a woman clearly terrified and not compos mentis. Especially since, as Emma points out, it is unlikely she would get tipsy one night and fall into a fertility clinic by accident …).
When the baby was out, I immediately went to see her being checked (as we’d agreed). I had been told I could take my phone into theatre and I took a quick picture and took it to Emma, as many people had told us that mothers who have emergency sections can often feel both very frightened about how the baby is when they can’t see it immediately after birth, and very disconnected later on when they don’t remember the early moments well.
At this point, the staff in the room were swapping over, and new staff discouraged me from holding the baby or doing skin-to-skin contact (again, something Emma and I had discussed, in the event she had a section). When we were taken to the recovery room, several medics spoke to us in succession, but addressed only Emma, both with congratulations and with questions, many of which she still wasn’t able to answer well, and some of which frightened her as she was panicking about some of the surgeon’s comments, which she hadn’t understood. One group, hearing Emma refer to ‘Lucy,’ assumed it was the baby and confused Emma further; another laughed merrily when they realised the mistake and told me that – in my scrubs – they had assumed I was another midwife.
After this – while it was becoming obvious that something was wrong with Elisabeth – we were taken to the post-delivery ward, and then moved within the ward. Here, it was very noisy and chaotic, and many checks and questions were repeated multiple times by different medics, so it was hard to understand who was who. However, we still faced the same problems: many medics ignored me, refused to listen to my answers, drew the curtain to shut me out of Emma’s cubicle, or became confused when Emma referred to me. Here, as in the delivery ward, partners had to go outside to use the toilet or to eat, and whenever I went to the dining room to collect food for my partner, I faced a barrage of angry refusals. When I tried to get back onto the ward, we had the same old confusions. Several times, I was asked to leave as it was ‘after visiting hours’. At this point, Emma and I had had very little sleep for three days, and neither of us had eaten or drunk properly. Emma was in a lot of pain. We both spent a lot of time crying and I think it would be fair to say neither of us was really processing anything very well – we were shocked and not yet quite aware how badly shocked we were.
On this ward, I broke down a few times and tried to say why I was upset, as I was very much aware of a constant sense that there was no place for me there. Many medics simply assumed I was breaking the rules and should not be on the ward, and it was often too chaotic and noisy even to correct them before they moved on. At one point, when Emma had explained to a midwife that I was her partner, I ended up in tears saying that I felt I constantly had to justify that I was the baby’s mother. The midwife – who must have meant well – immediately exclaimed that I was just stressed: of course I shouldn’t feel that way! She probably thought this was kindly and helpful. As it happens, though, I have never felt I wasn’t my baby’s mother. It just didn’t occur to me. It feels peculiar when people ask me whether I feel less her mother because I didn’t carry her. And, of course, this response, despite being well meant, was effectively a denial of the experience I’d been having for the past four days, which was that I had to justify that I was the baby’s mother. I had to justify that, not to myself for reasons of my own emotional inadequacies or struggles, but to all of her colleagues who had failed to accept it.
Later on, the morning after we had found out that Elisabeth was being tested for viral meningitis and when Emma was having a particularly bad time with pain and had been crying constantly, I went to fetch Emma some breakfast. The women serving refused. Your partner is not allowed food. Your partner is a he? Your partner is a he? He is not allowed food! Look: there is a sign! Really, this is not allowed, you must not try to ask. I explained, increasingly upset. My partner is a woman. She had a baby on Sunday. I repeated it several times. Eventually I burst into tears, and the server finally understood, crowing Oh! You’re so sensitive! Of course, she can have some toast!
The last time I actively became angry was when one of the senior midwives lectured me about what ‘the mother’ should do, and what the baby needed from ‘the mother’. When I snapped that I was the baby’s mother, she was very apologetic. And things did change then. Not completely; not to the point that I could get onto the ward without justifying myself (I still found that, often, the answer to my intercom buzzer was a calm ‘no, dear, no one is allowed in now,’ which often meant I had to buzz again simply in order to explain that I was, in fact, a partner and not the visitor they assumed was trying to come in outside visiting times). But things did change a bit.
Yesterday, we were moved onto a ward that provides care for Elisabeth, hopefully until she is well enough to come home. It is a much less busy ward, and they have been wonderful.
I wanted to write this post because, although it sounds quite negative, I wish I had been more prepared for what happened in terms of the way we were treated as a same-sex couple. I had been prepared to advocate for Emma in labour. We had discussed a lot of things. We knew, especially, that Emma copes best with pain when she can be allowed to speak as little as possible. We knew she would probably become slightly incoherent. We discussed possibilities, such as c-section and skin-to-skin contact post-birth. In order to be a good birth partner, I should have been hydrated and well fed. I should have been calm. I should have been able to explain Emma’s decisions. Of course, at times, medics would have had to talk to Emma alone, and to ignore me. Of course, at times, I might get things wrong. And of course, how I was feeling was immensely less important than how Emma was feeling (although, even in labour, Emma was reasonably aware I hadn’t really eaten properly for three days, and because she is a big softie, she was worried). But, despite these caveats, I came away feeling that the experiences I’m describing was cumulatively quite a big issue for me (and some issue for Emma and Elisabeth), which was totally avoidable.
Almost every single person who did or said something I’ve mentioned here, clearly did it without meaning to do anything wrong. They meant well. Some of them even thought they were being comforting and inclusive to us as a lesbian couple or to me as a non-birth mother. None of them could shake the belief that they were seeing a solitary moment of overreaction, or an understandable and isolated bit of stress. Cumulatively, though, there was a real impact. It’s hard to realise that, if we had been a straight couple, Emma might have avoided a forceps delivery she didn’t want (as the surgeon might have listened to me explaining what she was saying). She might have been better looked after in labour, which I feel horribly guilty about. She and Elisabeth might have done better after birth.
I wish I’d anticipated some of these problems. I’m writing this partly so that people can share this post and, hopefully, spread a bit of awareness about the impact of seemingly trivial decisions and assumptions by people in the medical profession. I’m also writing because there are practical points I wish I’d known, for people in my situation.
- Get used to correcting people and not laughing off the ‘oh, I had no idea you were the partner!’ comments. I was so used to not making a fuss, and not drawing attention to my sexuality, that I wasn’t primed to do it when it mattered.
- Be aware that you may forget to over-explain when you’re stressed. When Emma was in labour, I know I sometimes answered the question ‘who are you?’ with my name, or ‘I’m Emma’s partner’ or ‘I’m here to see my partner,’ none of which were specific enough. It’s quite possible that, had I reeled off a fluent explanation ‘I’m a lesbian coming to see my lesbian partner who is a lesbian mother who had a baby,’ people might have understood more quickly.
- Don’t trust your birth plan to do the communicating. We had, naively, put down what seemed (at the time) like an exhibitionistic amount of detail about the fact I was Emma’s partner and I was female. No one glanced at the plan, and even people who did actually know I was Emma’s partner, tended to forget in the heat of the moment (including a midwife who asked me to ‘get the dad’).
This post has been quite depressing, I am aware, and I want to end on a positive note. I had no idea, before last week, that I would be so utterly delighted with my baby. Of course, I knew she would be wonderful. But people do tell you that you’ll struggle to bond, or you’ll be less important, or you’ll really have to work to get a relationship with the baby. I don’t think this is true. Babies, even ill ones, see and smell and take in a huge amount. They will, very soon, recognise their mothers (or, I’m sure, fathers). It was much less than 12 hours before Elisabeth would settle down for me before she would reliably do so for a stranger. She will follow me and Emma around the room with her eyes, and she will go quiet when we sing or talk (she has been listening to us talking for months on the inside!). And she is lovely, and increasingly able to respond and focus (blurrily) on us, and to do all the things that babies do, which evolution dictates must make us become huge bundles of hormonal response and gushy emotion. It’s great fun.
If you can, please do share this post. I think it matters, and I hope you’ll agree that it does show why seemingly small, trivial, well-meant heteronormative decisions are actually not just funny, coincidental or harmless: they mount up.
Thanks!
Wow. A startling level of ignorance (and ignore-ance). I’m sure you are right that had you been a man you would have been seen, heard and listened to. We already know that women’s symptoms are routinely ignored and downgraded by the medical establishment. I can’t help feeling that it would have made a difference too had you been more butch. The ways that people subconsciously respond to perceived masculinity are fascinating to watch — and illustrate how pervasive is the prejudice.
Yes, I think had I been more butch, there would have been a big difference. Throughout the pregnancy, it has been noticeable that few people struggle to realise Emma is a lesbian, but virtually no one realises I might be, even when it is contextually obvious. But then, this is quite peculiar, because Emma isn’t remotely ‘masculine’ in the sterotypical ways one might expect, and these labels just don’t really say very much about our relationship! But yes, it is fascinating to unpick what people’s assumptions are! There were at least two medics I can remember who genuinely looked at me (and I am not thin, but have a definite waist and wear size 12 clothes) and presumed I was either 9 months pregnant or immediately post-partum – because they saw the two of us and assumed I must be the pregnant/new mother they’d been told to examine.
Beautiful congrats! Such a deep and unique experience. Elizabeth forever.
Thank you! 😀
Congratulations to you all. And thank you for taking the time to relate the appalling conditions of labor and birth. Now, please, take a nap!
Thanks very much! Actually, when I posted this last night, I couldn’t sleep as I was separated from Elisabeth and Emma who were still in hospital. But now we are all home, and so happy to be back, and I will be sleeping as much as she will let me!
Congratulations. We hope you are all now on the road to good health and a future with your beautiful daughter.
What an awful thing to go through at such an important time. It shows us all that while we thing we’ve come a long way in our generation, there is still a lot of educating to do on gender roles (or the humanising of human beings). It is strange when you are part of a couple who people can’t define into ‘man and woman’ or ‘butch and femme’. It happens for gay men as well if that’s any consolation, people make assumptions about which role you play sexually and define you in a second, it isn’t cool.
We have been in many medical situations where I’ve had to explain, he’s my husband in public, adding layers of stress to an anxious situation even at the death of a parent we have had to explain that we are together.
But the good news is that you have a child and what a future and what a blessing. I’m sure you will be brilliant mums and teach her the value of ‘human’ and ‘equal’.
Good luck to the three of you.
Ray and Rob.
PS. Love your posts. Keep them coming.
Oh, thank you so much. What a lovely reply – this is really kind. I’m sorry to hear of your experiences, too. I can imagine how intrusive and upsetting that must feel, especially when dealing with loss. Let’s hope for some changes in the world!
Oh Lucy, I feel so upset for you and Emma! The way they completely ignored you advocating for Emma is so scary. When I was in labour with Grace, I was *not capable* of explaining what I wanted – I wasn’t even really capable of speech. Luckily Kieran and I had extensively discussed our birth plan and also what to do in case of any issues like emergency C-section. But of course, he was listened to, which meant I could just entirely focus on the job at hand, secure in the knowledge he was ensuring things were going the way we wanted. I am so so sorry that Emma had such a traumatic time and that you were treated with so little respect. I really would suggest making a complaint to the hospital, because I very much doubt you will be the only lesbian couple they treat, and this is clearly an institutional issue, not just a problem with one or two people. They need some serious education and fast! It sounds like you would also both benefit from some post-birth counselling, which I know should be made available on the NHS to Emma but I think could be helpful for you, too. What a hard, horrible time you’ve both had. Wishing all three of you very well.
Thank you, and thank you for your fantastic post, which I’ve just seen, about your birth experience. I should stress that many people were wonderful and great for us, and we were lucky to be at a large hospital with the facilities to care for Emma and Elisabeth when they really needed it.
We had the same long discussions about possible different births, and what I should do in each case to best support Emma. And we carried on having those discussions through labour, so far as Emma was able. But I think, in retrospect, that we weren’t really prepared enough for the specific kind of advocating that I would have needed to do, to insist that I really was aware of Emma’s wants and able to communicate them.
But yes, I will probably complain about an aspect of the birth – but I will (and have) also make sure to thank all the people who were wonderful, too. I wanted to post this piece and focus on the cumulative effect of this particular kind of attitude, but of course it wasn’t the only thing about the birth or post-birth time.
I’m a friend of Rachel’s – I found your blog through her post. First of all, congratulations on your new arrival – I hope you, Emma and Elisabeth have the best time getting to know each other over the coming weeks, months and years. Your little girl sounds like a wee cracker already.
And… thank you so much for sharing your story. It manages to be both disturbing, but not altogether surprising, that this happens: both the way in which you were treated, and how quickly it seemed that Emma’s wishes were dismissed. It’s an eye-opener. I’ve shared this with a friend who I hope – when/if the day comes – will know what to be on her guard against. I hope any formal complaints you have to make are treated with the understanding that they deserve, because if you manage to shift a little of the heteronormativity in the midwifing process you’ll be doing so, so many people a great service. I’m sure you’d love nothing more than to be able to put it behind you and get on with your family life just now, so I’m sure that it’s incredibly appreciated.
x
Beside myself over this. Have you complained? Could you send this to the maternity unit? I think I know which one you mean.
Forceps need consigning to the annals of history. I flatly refused them and demanded a section the first time, and the second time my uterus ruptured in labour because the damn midwife pressurised me into trying for a ‘natural’ delivery (hate that term; prefer ‘unassisted birth’) when I accidentally went into spontaneous labour a day before my section was due to take place.
Your L&D account sounds like something from 1960, not 2017. I absolutely urge you to make an official complaint when the three of you are stronger. This is homophobia and ignorance; midwives should know better, they DO know better and need to be your advocates in an often bewildering system. They failed you all badly.
Baby is beautiful. I’m so sorry she had such a rough start. xx
Yes, she *is* beautiful, isn’t she?! 😀 Proud mama bias here. Her hair is going more gingery every day, which I do enjoy.
But yes, I will complain and know how to do that. I think it’s important as otherwise, how will they know to change? But, as I said in reply to Rachel above, there were also lots of really excellent people working there, especially on the last ward we were on with Elisabeth, and I will make sure they get the credit they deserve, too.
Forceps were terrifying! And I wasn’t even the one having them used on me! I did see both that and the section in full glory, though, and the forceps were truly disturbing. Emma is incredibly brave.
I’m so sorry this happened to you, and also surprised – you can surely not be the first same-sex parents to give birth at the hospital. I hope Elizabeth continues on a steady course of recovery and gets to come home with you both soon. Congratulations! While being very sorry her arrival was surrounded by so much drama and fear – some of it entirely unnecessary – I am also immensely happy for all three of you. Hope you’re all able to get Elizabeth home and have a much more peaceful time in the next few weeks (babies being babies notwithstanding).
Yes, I wondered about other same-sex parents. I wonder if others are walking around feeling awful, but not saying much! That’s partly why I wanted to post. A good friend suggested it would help me to process events, and it has.
Thanks for your good wishes! 🙂
Hi there, congratulations on becoming a mother. I came across your post through a mutual friend, Rachel, and I was very moved reading it. I just had to ask whether you had considered a complaint to the Equality & Human Rights Commission, or to the NHS Trust citing Equality legislation, regarding institutional homophobia?
With a new baby, I doubt anyone would want the extra hassle(!), but the detail which has been recorded here makes a good basis for that kind of complaint. The key thing which I picked up on was that no-one seemed to actively display outright homophobia (although a couple of moments you have to wonder wtf the medical staff were thinking), but collectively their actions did amount to discrimination.
Thank you so much. I hadn’t considered that, but will consider it. It is hard to know what is right – the point was very much that these weren’t *deliberate* attempts to upset or hurt any of us. But their cumulative effect was a problem. Given that many of the people we dealt with clearly wanted to help and be caring, I think they’d probably want to know what was going on, too.
So very eloquently written and a powerful piece of reflection. A pleasure to read in all aspects, other than content… I’ve never been in exactly the same position as you but I can identify in so many ways from so many other scenarios as one half of a same sex couple. How is it that this is still the case in 2017? Also, as an ex-midwife I am genuinely devastated that your experience was as it was (though I’m excited for you that it’s beginning to go right!) and I would urge you to feedback your experience to the service – no one ever does and nothing ever changes. For my part I will share your post in an effort to promote awareness and challenge attitudes. Wishing you all all the very best, and congratulations on becoming a mother!
Thank you! I wasn’t aiming for eloquence, just some clarity. But I’ll take my compliments where I can. 😀
I will give feedback, and it’s good to know from someone in your position that it would genuinely be seen as useful. I’m very grateful to you for sharing the post, too. I would really like it to reach out to people, as I would have been better prepared if I’d known more of what might happen.
And yes, things are going much better now!
Hi, I follow you on twitter – this is very moving and it’s upsetting you were treated this way. Amazing how much hospitals can fuck up what should be a really happy time for everyone. I had a similar experience giving birth, my mum was my birthing partner and even though she had given birth three times and been through a traumatic and difficult first-time birth herself so knew exactly what she was talking about, she wasn’t listened to either. Not the same issue for her as she wasn’t dealing with discrimination and being invisible as the baby’s mother on top of it all, but just to let you know in the hope that it eases some of the guilt you mention. In my experience most health care professionals are not good listeners across the board so nothing you could have said would have made any difference at all – that’s my experience anyway. Glad that Elisabeth is on the mend and there are many happy happy happy happy times ahead!! One little thing – mind out for PND for both of you as extreme tiredness and sleep deprivation is not good for recovery from the shock and trauma which you’ve been through. I experienced it as numbness and feeling distant from the world rather than feeling down – it took ages for me to recognise it. Hopefully that won’t be the case for you. Awh, new baby smell and cuddles – so much joy to come! Congratulations.
That’s so interesting about your mother. We did wonder whether things might be similar for other women (sisters, mothers etc.). So it is interesting to see it seems to be very similar. I’m sorry you had such a bad experience, though, too.
We will certainly watch for PND – and will enjoy the baby cuddles (as we are doing!). 🙂
Lucy – it’s impressive enough that you can write a piece that is simultaneously uplifting, depressing and inspiring, but to do it when you’re a new parent is superhuman! It is very saddening that you should have suffered this unnecessary stress at a time which was going naturally to be stressful. But by writing about it, you are not just reminding the world that perceptions need to be change but, I am sure, also helping to change them. Congratulations and every best wish to all the family.
David, thank you for this. I’m very touched you took the trouble to comment. I am certainly hoping this post will change some perceptions – even just a tiny shift would probably be enough. So I’m really glad you think it’s well written.
Thanks also for the good wishes. It’s so lovely to feel drawn into the community of parents. 😀
Just to say I became increasingly furious at how you were treated – and then utterly smitten by the picture at the bottom. How beautiful and wonderful. All my best wishes to you all.
Oh, thank you! Yes, she is absolutely gorgeous (biased, me?!). And thank you also for the sympathy.
Thank you for writing about this, and very best wishes to you and your family.
Thank you very much!
I have followed your blog eagerly since you left a kind comment on mine many weeks ago and I just wanted to say how dreadfully sorry I am that you have had that experience, and how tremendously glad I am to see that beautiful Elisabeth is here. Your birth experience is a little triggering for me so I am sorry that I can’t leave a detailed comment outlining how angry and disappointed I am that you were let down in so many ways, and shall instead offer a hug.
Thanks for commenting, and for the hug! How lovely of you. I’m thrilled you followed my blog – yours has been so useful for me in the past few weeks and I’ve been really grateful.
Hi there
Congratulations to you and your new family!! I’m sorry you have had such an awful experience and I would definitely encourage you to communicate this to the hospital. I gave birth to our daughter 4 months ago, my wife and I look fairly similar in terms of femininity! I’m not sure if that has any thing to do with this but we had a very different experience. Everybody seemed to know that my wife was my wife and she didnt have to justify herself on returning to the ward. She did skin to skin with our daughter when she was born as planned and this was checked pre-delivery. We had a relatively straightforward time and so I don’t know if this is what made the difference in our case, I thought it might be heartening to hear that some places seem to have it right!
Hi! Thanks for sharing your experience. It’s encouraging that it was different, and sounds as if it worked really well. Lovely to read, and yes, very heartening. Must be lovely to have a four month old, too! 🙂
Congratulations! And thank you – a fascinating and important read.
Thanks!
I’ve just had a big cry reading this. So many emotions. Congratulations to you all, I’m so sorry your experience had such unnecessary added stress. I suggest you get in touch with birthrights about the forceps issue, that was absolutely unacceptable and the obs needs to know it.
Thanks for congratulations – and yes, we will.
Helplessness + Indignity= a special kind of hell. My kids were born very early, but not from my uterus which failed me repeatedly. A friend gladly carried them, but the prebirth order we needed had not yet been filed. The labor and delivery secretary was completely awful and a Mayernal fetal medicine doctor made us feel like a circus act, widely grinning about our crazy arrangement, and repeatedly calling our gestational carrier the birth mother and surrogate, which also made her uncomfortable. They allowed me in the room for the the c-section but then we waited for hours and no one called us into the NICU. The NICU called for us moments after they were stabilized, but no one told we were allowed in, though we’d been told to wait until we were called and asked several times. Once we made to the NICU everyone was so much nicer and just focused on the care of our babies, but it was the first hours were extremely traumatic.
Oh, you have really been through the mill. That sounds so difficult and upsetting. What a nasty attitude! I hope and trust you’ve been able to enjoy your family despite all of this.
Furious fellow LGBT medievalist and I recognise so much of the underlying bias and ignorance and yet there is so little I can do or say! One thing I can do: the share. Among some pretty special folk I know this will run and run because of the volume they gave to my own horrible experiences around pregnancy care and stigma. Much love to all three in your new family, in your joy and in your processing. . .
Yay for LGBT medievalists! And thank you, very much.
Hi, you clearly didn’t have the best experience . I have to say both my wife and I had fantastic midwives. We were also through our local fertility clinic.
We went for a routine app at 18 weeks to find our son had a whole in his heart and that one side was enlarge, my world came crashing down in a heartbeat. Transferred to a large heart hospital untill 30 weeks they said I could have our baby back home as I was due just after Xmas. I just had to have a number of people there at the birth and an ambulance on standby to whisk the baby back over to the heart hospital.
All my app my wife came and the midwife was amazing with us both and supported us with our worries of our sons health. Our last app I was hoping for a stretch n sweep. Unfortunately our son hadn’t grown for 3 weeks so they decided to induce us two weeks early.
My cousin came with me as my wife went to work as we didn’t know that labour is classed as compassionate leave and “paternity” start when the baby is born. (Wish we would have known this)
I had a 5 and a half day labour (132 exhausting hours) people would say but it wasn’t all proper labour was it! Yes ! I was induced at 8am and by 11am I was contracting 1 min apart untill midnight on the fifth night! I only had paracetamol untill 7pm on the last night where I had an epidural as I had no sleep the entire time. This wore off and chose no more.
All the midwives were fab apart from one. I am allergic to codene and she kept saying just take 1 tablet to take the edge off, I kept saying no as they made me have fits. My baby was already struggling with his heart I didn’t want to make him work harder.
At 3am I wanted to push, they said no I was only 8cm but I knew my body and I wanted to push! My son was back to back and because he was small (estimated 4lb) he was coming down the birth canal at an angle, sure enough his head coming to show it’s self.
The midwives were fantastic with my wife , they made her a bed, tea , toast I can’t fault them. They all new from day 1 we were a couple . A few didn’t know what IUI was and whether this was the same as IVF which I was a bit shocked at!
Things went horribly wrong in a split second, buzzer went and around 10 people came rushing in along with an incubator. My friend and wife showed sheer panic on their face , the midwife and student midwife also had the same face! Then people started to undress me, nails off (acrylics, you all wanna look good for the birth haha ) half the bed removed , I was like what the hell is happening!
I was then given a clip board with two pieces of paper ” can you read this and sign”
“What is it”
“Next of kin for you and your baby”
“WTF just give it here I’ll sign it” did not ready any of it as I was been rushed to theatre so was not bothered in the slightest what it said .
In theatre o had forceps, they asked what my birth plan was ( it was just for my wife to say the sex) so when he was here they laid him on me with is legs closed. The doctor said come on mummies what have you got? Boy! Yeah! Heart in great shape and no other hospital, fantastic
All the time in hospital again staff were great. One nurse gave us a leaflet about contraception after birth. £6 grand and 5.5 day labour and a wife with no sperm …erm won’t be catching on any time soon haha … the nurse was so embarrassed haha
My health visitor at 6weeks ! Nightmare she kept saying now who’s the daddy ? He doesn’t have one ! Well he has because that’s nature ! Nope we bought our swimmers from a clinic! She went on and on about in his book it asks for a Dad… she was very old school and annoying. I snapped at her! She than started saying I’ve clearly got p.n depression ! No I havnt your just been dam right rude and insensitive!
She then wanted to come back when my wife was back at work and started to discuss the “Dad” again and to ask if my wife was abusive towards me and as a result I was refusing to say who the Dad was!!!!!!!
Livid is just a polite word to say how I was feeling. I made her leave and reported her! It’s fare to say I didn’t see her again!
On a positive not All my midwives and nurses I have to say were fantastic! I didn’t felt they treated me any different for been two mummies but more so for having a baby wih heart difficulties. I am very up on equality and would not stand for any one making my wife feel she is not his mamma. We are both on the birth certificate as parent 1 and parent 2 (1= birth mum so they don’t have to ask)
Our son is 2 now and will say he has two mummies and no daddy. We also have a number of same sex friends wih kids so this is the norm for him.
Haha sorry , hanot realised it was so long! I got carried away haha 😂
No, long is good! Thank you for sharing that. It’s lovely to read about people’s good experiences, especially as they give us hope what happened with us was just a blip/bad set of circumstances that could easily be changed for other people.
The health visitor you had sounds very rude. But then, some people are remarkably slow on the uptake! At least one of the people at my work (god bless him) didn’t cotton on until a few weeks ago that the baby I was expecting in March wasn’t actually in *my* uterus. 😀
Thanks again for your post and picture of family life later on. We’re looking forward to it!
I hope you’ve shared this with the head of midwifery and the head of obstetrics at your hospital (maybe worth going via head if ‘Patient Experience’ too-there’s usually such a thing although they go by various names).
I’m a doctor and have worked on Labour Ward a fair bit. My experience of my own hospital is that when we do handover (twice a day) where we discuss each woman and how her labour is going, we will include pertinent ‘special’ details like ‘partner is her wife’ or ‘recently bereaved’ or ‘previous child had a birth injury’ or any particular medical conditions. Apologies for lumping all those things together, because clearly ‘birth partner is [female] actual partner’ is not a sad thing to be wary of…but you can see that an attempt is being made to ensure that everyone involved DOES know in advance so that patients and their partners don’t have to keep explaining.
The antenatal and post natal wards don’t have the same whole team handovers (although the nurses do do twice daily handovers) but the ward ‘brain’ which is a crib sheet document with some key facts about each patient would always say ‘female partner’ if that were the case.
My approach into coming into a patient’s room (this applies in any hospital setting, actually) is just to say ‘now, who have we got here today’. That means I do introductions of myself and then and means I have a better chance of remembering names.
It’s possible that I over direct my attention to the birthing mum. We are very trained to be patient orientated, and probablynwith the exception of dementia patients tend to slightly blinker out other people by the bedside.
I have friends who’ve just had a baby any I would say that dad, despite being white cis male husband of birth mother would reiterate much of what your said (in that case Mum was ill post-nasally too). So perhaps if you need moral support that you can’t find from other lesbian (non-birth) mums, you might be able to find it with birth dads.
I hope in time these things will heals. But please do share it with the hospital. Clearly their communication was generally a bit crap (case in point being your thinking you’d seen a surgeon-you’ll actually have seen an obstetrician) and they need to hear that, for future births.
Big love x
Thanks! Yes, we will share details (and have already given some feedback about excellent care we also received, some of it after I wrote this blog).
I can totally understand a surgeon focussing only on the patient. I was expecting it. What threw me was the surgeon seeming so preoccupied with quizzing me about who I was, *and* then ignoring anything I tried to say. That seemed an odd combination.
But yes, I wondered why there couldn’t be a simple ‘lesbian mum in room x’ note on a board, or something like that. Maybe there was, and no one read it. But it is very helpful to read that it’s quite usual to share that kind of information.
Congratulations on the birth of your daughter! She is utterly adorable.
As a midwife, I feel so deeply sorry for the experiences you’ve had, which, as you say, were totally avoidable. Please feel free to contact the Patient Experience and Quality Midwife at the hospital concerned if or whenever you feel ready and able (let me know if you have any trouble getting contact details). Even if you do not feel able to be in touch with her, I am certain the clarity and power of your writing will result in a great deal of reflection. As you generously write, ‘almost every single person who did or said something I’ve mentioned here, clearly did it without meaning to do anything wrong. They meant well.’ They will want to do better, and that is a powerful engine for change.
Thank you so much for your reply! We will certainly do as you say. And I must say again I am *so* sure so many of these people meant really well. I’m quite sure of that. And I know it is a hugely pressured environment to work in, especially when wards are very busy. In my view that only makes it more important people like me do share what’s happened, because it’s likely my partner and I would have been less time-consuming patients if we’d not got into this cycle.
Congratulations on becoming a family of three! I became aware of your experience through Rachel Moss’s blog post and just wanted to let you know that support for making a complaint is available from AIMS (Association for Improvements in the Maternity Services) http://www.aims.org.uk/ I volunteer with AIMS and have been through the complaints process myself, which was difficult and I would not wish on anyone. But I’ve been able to see the changes that constructive feedback like yours can make in an individual maternity unit. I also agree with you that acknowledging the positive things that staff did as well is also important. I’m sharing your blog post with the other AIMS volunteers. I’ve supported same sex couples who unfortunately have had some similar experiences to yours with their maternity care. This is an issue AIMS is looking to highlight in one of its future journals which hopefully will inform care providers to have better practice and families to be better prepared to advocate for themselves. Thank you so much for sharing your experience, it is very powerful.
Thanks very much! This is really useful, and it’s very kind of you to share the post.
First, congratulations to you all, but I’m shocked and not shocked by this, we can and must to better at caring for everyone in our very diverse care settings. I’m sorry this was your experience and I’m grateful you shared it. Wishing you a swift recovery and happy times ahead.
How awful to have this bad experience. I just want to say though that it’s not the same everywhere. My daughter and her partner had the most brilliant care from the hospital where their daughter was born, especially in the Special Care Unit (a few days of problems) where one of the nurses was feeling extra supportive as she and her partner had used the same fertility clinic to have their 3 children! All best wishes and good luck to you all. Lovely family.
Hi. Thank you so much for telling your story. We must tell these truths, otherwise others will tell our stories for us and we may not agree with their version. Big congrats to you and your partner. X
Congratulations on a lovely baby. Sad that the birth experience was traumatic. Most hospitals send a questionnaire with an option to be seen for a debrief of events. I hope you get the opportunity to do this so you can highlight what didn’t go well and raise awareness. Best wishes xx
This was painful and important to read. We’re all still learning. Thank you for sharing your experience, and especially for the action items that may be able to help others to cope with a system still struggling to accept and serve us all.
What a horrific story. I want to say that this is not normal. My wife and I were fully respected and listened to through my daughter’s birth and my labor. I would definitely complain to the hospital. This is appalling.
Thank you for writing this, as depressing as it is! As a woman married to a woman and in the early stages of planning to start a family, it’s so helpful to read others’ experiences, and forewarned is forearmed so to speak!
I work clinically in the NHS myself and sadly see these sorts of attitudes fairly routinely, and always challenge them (along with the astonishing casual ignorance that is commonplace amongst general medical staff caring for trans people, which is a whole other story).
Huge congratulations to you and your partner, hopefully you’re all back home together soon xx
